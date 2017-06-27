The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Police: 53-year-old Kansas man jailed again on drug allegations

by Leave a Comment

Merica- photo KDOC

BARTON COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges.

On Saturday, police and sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 Block of West First Street in Ellinwood, according to Police Chief Art Keffer.

Police arrested Eugene Merica, 53, for possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Merica’s bond on the Ellinwood Municipal Court case was set at $10,000.   He has previous convictions for the sale of drugs and DUI, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *