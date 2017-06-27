Police: 53-year-old Kansas man jailed again on drug allegations

BARTON COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges.

On Saturday, police and sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 Block of West First Street in Ellinwood, according to Police Chief Art Keffer.

Police arrested Eugene Merica, 53, for possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Merica’s bond on the Ellinwood Municipal Court case was set at $10,000. He has previous convictions for the sale of drugs and DUI, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.