More damage reported from Monday’s storm

Saline County law enforcement authorities patrolled east Salina following yesterday evening’s storm that one citizen says produced a small tornado.

According to Undersheriff Brent Melander, most of the damage reported was tree damage but high winds did blow down a large power pole in the 5600 block of East Crawford.

According to Westar’s outage map, just under 800 people lost power yesterday evening. One such household hooked up a generator that reportedly sparked a fire that caused about $180,000 in damage and killed three dogs. Authorities reported no other structural damage.

Saline County Emergency Management director Hannah Stambaugh said the worst of the damage was caused by high winds but a citizen did report seeing a rope tornado. Stambaugh said that the National Weather Service could not confirm the sighting but she said she does believe there was a brief touchdown in an open field.

According to Stambaugh, winds reached up to 75-miles-per-hour and a gustnado was photographed on the leading edge of the storm. According to the Accuweather website, “a gustnado is a short-lived, ground-based swirling wind that can form on the leading edge of a severe thunderstorm.”