Kansas man held on $1M bond for fatally shooting bar security guard

EUDORA, Kan. (AP) — A 36-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting a security guard outside a northeast Kansas bar after a fight.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Danny Queen, of Eudora, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 32-year-old Bo Matthew Hopson and two counts of attempted first-degree murder. Queen appeared via video feed from the jail, and his bond was set at $1 million.

Eudora Police Chief Bill Edwards said the shooting happened early Saturday at the D-Dubs Bar after another bar employee asked Queen to leave. Queen’s birthday had been Friday. Edwards said Queen then got into a fight with someone outside the bar and shot Hopson when he went to check on the situation.

Queen was restrained after his gun jammed. Hopson died Sunday during surgery. Friends established a memorial fund to assist his family.