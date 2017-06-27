Kansas man dies after ejected when SUV overturns

OSAGE COUNTY – A Kansas man died in an accident just before 1:30p.m. Tuesday in Osage County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1997 Chevy Tahoe driven by Eric S. Lucas, 56, Redfield, was northbound on U.S. 75 just south of 117th Street.

The SUV blew a tire, went east of the roadway, overturned in the ditch and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

Lucas was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the vehicle Amanda Clara Lucas, 53, Redfield, was transported to Stormont Vail.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.