Kan. car dealer jailed over payment on consumer complaint judgement

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas car dealer has been arrested and fined for failing to pay a judgment for selling customers cars they couldn’t legally drive.

A judge ordered Justin Blevins on Friday to pay an extra $1,000 for failing to pay more than $860 in fines and court costs stemming from consumer complaints filed in December.

Avery Elofsson is chief of the Sedgwick County district attorney’s consumer protection division. He says Blevins’ dealership sold cars to more than 20 customers but didn’t give them the titles for the vehicles within 60 days, as state law requires.

Blevins was fined over the titles issues but failed to pay the money and missed a court appearance. He says he overlooked his mail and didn’t see the court summons.