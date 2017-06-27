Jury seated for Kansas man’s 2nd sexual assault trial

HOLTON, Kan. (AP) — A jury has been seated in the second trial of a man facing a string of sexual assault charges that have divided the small Kansas town of Holton.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that 13 of the 23 people excused Monday from serving on 22-year-old Jacob Ewing’s jury said they couldn’t be impartial. They cited friendships and business ties to Ewing and his prominent family.

One prospective juror said her daughter had dated Ewing. As the courtroom emptied for lunch, another prospective juror exchanged a hug with the defendant’s mother.

The latest trial involves allegations from two of the five women he is charged with sexually assaulting. Additional trials are scheduled in August and October. During Ewing’s first trial in April, he was acquitted of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.