Jack C. Lorenz, 87, Chesterfield, MO, passed away, Thursday, June 22, 2017.

Beloved husband for 61 years of Margrit Lorenz. Loving father of Rebecca Lorenz. Uncle of Anna (Dr. Mike) Robson and Steve (Karen) Piland. Beloved cousin and friend to many.

Jack was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He served in the Korean War as a 1st Lieutenant. Jack practiced law for 50 and helped many people. He was the County Attorney for Council Grove, Kansas and would go on to work for Southwestern Bell, practicing law in Kansas, New York, and Missouri. Jack retired as the Vice‑President General Council. He was also an active Mason and a member of the American Legion.

Memorial services at First Presbyterian Church, 102 East Second Street, Minneapolis, Kansas 67467 at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, July 1. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Washburn University School of Law, Topeka, Kansas general scholarship fund or Kansas State University, Manhattan, Kansas general scholarship fund.