Fire destroys home in New Cambria; kills three dogs

Authorities believe a gas-powered generator ignited a fire that destroyed a house in New Cambria last night. According to Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander, the fire killed three dogs and caused about $180,000 in damage.

Undersheriff Melander said that yesterday’s storm brought high winds that knocked out power to the home, located at 100 E. First St. in New Cambria. The residents hooked up a gas-powered generator, that they brought inside the home. The three residents went to sleep with the generator running on the northwest side of the first floor.

The first-floor smoke alarms woke the residents sometime before 11:50 p.m. Monday night. According to Undersheriff Melander, Kathene Hedges, 54, went downstairs to find a small fire near the generator’s exhaust. Kathene, Jerry Hedges, 54, and Carol Weiss, 71, then evacuated the home.

The fire grew as first responders arrived. Jerry was treated on scene for smoke inhalation by Emergency Medical Services but was not transported to the hospital. Three of the four dogs living at the residence died.

Fire crews were still on scene at around 10 a.m. this morning. According to Undersheriff Melander, the home was almost completely destroyed. The Red Cross also responded to help the displaced residents.