Cpl. Carl H. Cockrell, 95, of Smolan, passed away June 23, 2017.

He was born May 6, 1922, in Barry Town, MO.

On October 13, 1943, Carl entered into the US Army, where he was

a specialist in airplane and engine mechanics. Carl was a decorated

serviceman and served in the Air Offensive Japan and the Eastern

Mandate Campaigns. He was honorably discharged on March 31, 1946.

After Carl’s separation from the US Army, he spent 35 years in the

lumber business. He was also a life member of the VFW Post #1714.

On February 3, 1951, Carl married Margaret Jo (Jody) and together

they celebrated 37 years of marriage. Carl was a devoted husband,

father, and grandfather who delighted in spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mansfield Taylor and Effie

Mae Cockrell; his wife, Margaret Jo Cockrell; son, John Cockrell; and

his siblings; Ocie, Vada, Edna, Gilbert, Gladys, Herman, Norman,

Audrey, Pauline, and Donnis.

Survivors include his daughter, Carolyn (Neal) Slattery of Smolan, KS;

3 grandchildren, Kalie (Steven) Bell of Eagle River, AK, Kailen (Katie)

Goddard of Nashville, TN, and Kaisha (Matt) Edgerle of Smolan, KS;

and 5 great grandchildren, Serrina Goddard, Colten Bell, Cheyenne

Goddard, Jaycie Bell, and Aric Edgerle.

A graveside committal will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge

City on Friday, June 30, 2017 at 11:00 AM.

Memorials may be made to:

Hospice of Salina, in care of Roselawn Mortuary, PO Box 2322, Salina, 67402.