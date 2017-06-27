Abilene woman, 6-year-old hospitalized after I-70 crash

SALINE COUNTY – Three people were injured in an accident just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in Saline County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Chevy Equinox driven by Monica C L Westendorf, 29, Abilene, was westbound on Interstate 70 ten miles east of Salina.

The driver was distracted by her phone. The Chevy rear-ended a westbound military convoy vehicle and struck a guardrail.

The military convoy vehicle driven by Aedrynn D. Gravitt, 22, Choctaw, OK., came to rest in the north ditch.

Westendorf, a passenger in the Chevy Anthony E M Westendorf, 6, Abilene, and a passenger in the military convoy vehicle Jacob R. Knight, 34, Oklahoma City, were transported to Salina Regional Medical.

Gravitt was not injured. All four were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.