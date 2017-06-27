99KG hosts annual “Dad for a Day,” inviting kids to day in KC

99KG will host their annual “Dad for a Day” Friday, June 20. The all-day event is put on “for children who may not have a positive male influence.” Mothers and children interested in the trip can send a message to 99KG’s Facebook page with how many children are interested in going and their ages. A link to that page is available here… https://www.facebook.com/99KGCountry/

“16th year I’ve done this, and every year it’s like it’s the first,” Shane McClintock, program director at 99KG, said. “By far the coolest promotion I’ve ever done, and the selection process is easy. Send a message to the 99KG Facebook page with ages of your kiddos, and confirm that you are able to go all day Friday! A computer selects candidates and fills the slots. I’ll then contact those selected.”

Those attending will meet at the 99KG Studios around 8 a.m. Friday morning. They will travel via party bus to Arrowhead Stadium where they will have an indoor picnic provided by Jimmy Johns. They will then be given a tour of the stadium.

Following the tour, attendees will head to Paradise Indoor Park in Lee’s Summit. The foam factory, go-karts, laser tag, mini-golf and bumper cars will provide entertainment until the Kansas City Royals host the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium. Bloomer’s Landscaping will even give kids money to purchase food at the stadium.

The party will arrive back in Salina sometime around midnight. There is no age requirement but according to a studio spokesperson, the event is best suited for children that are seven-years-old, into their early teens.

Schedule:

8:00AM- Everyone involved will meet at station.

8:15/8:30- Depart the 99KG studios

11/ 11:30- Arrive at Arrowhead Stadium for indoor picnic! (Lunch provided by Jimmy Johns)

12:00pm- Tour of Arrowhead will begin! Press conference room, field, locker rooms etc..

2:00pm- Depart Arrowhead for Paradise Indoor Park in Lee’s Summit

2:30ish- Arrive at Paradise Park! We will unlimited access to Foam Factory, Go Karts, Laser Tag, Mini Golf, Indoor Bumper Cars… www.paradise-park.com

5:30pm- Depart Paradise Park

6:00ish- Arrive at Kauffman Stadium! Tickets for the Royals VS Tigers