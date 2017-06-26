UPDATE: Kansas woman dies from injuries in weekend crash

BARTON COUNTY – One person died from injuries in an accident just before 6:30p.m. Saturday in Barton County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Dodge Ram 3500 driven by Jared R. Petersilie, 39, Lacrosse was eastbound on Northwest 190th Road four miles south of the Russell County line.

The truck ran a stop sign at U.S. 28 and collided with a northbound 2003 Ford Expedition driven by Fred L Adams, 77, Hays.

Petersilie, and Adams were transported to Clara Barton Hospital in Hoisington.

A passenger in the Expedition Janet L. Adams, 76, Larned, was transported to Wesley Medical Center where she died. All were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.

