Tsuruko “Sue” Geisler, 78, of Salina, Kansas, passed away Sunday, June 25th, at her home. She was born December 1, 1938 in Chatan, Okinawa, to Kame and Makato (Murayoshi) Higa.

She attended Primary and Jr. High School in Kitanakagusuku and was a graduate of Futenma High School. She and her husband, John F. Geisler, celebrated their 49th year together on May 15, 2017. They were married at the American Consulate in Naha, Okinawa. She became a naturalized American citizen on April 26, 1979 at the U.S. District Court in Las Vegas, Nevada.

During WWII, she, her mother, and brother survived the Battle of Okinawa. During the Japanese and American battle for control of the island, they lost her older brother (Seiei.) They never found out what had happened to him. She grew up during the American control of the island before it reverted back to Japan in 1972.

She enjoyed traveling, meeting new people, and experiencing new places. Being a military wife, she enjoyed being stationed at numerous bases throughout the United States and the Pacific. Her favorite was her beloved island of Okinawa. After her husband’s retirement from the Air Force, she made several trips back to visit family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her father, mother, older brother, younger brother (Seikechi) and younger sister (Keiko.) She is survived by her husband and son (James.)

At the family’s request there will be no visitation as cremation has taken place.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, Tennessee 38105.