Teen suspect in fatal Kan. shooting makes court appearance

RENO COUNTY -A Kansas man suspected of being the shooter in the killing of another man early Saturday in Hutchinson made a first court appearance Monday where he was read the formal charge against him.

On Sunday evening, Leo Wells, 19, turned himself in at the Reno County Law Enforcement Center and was told that the state has charged him with murder in the second degree.

Just after 3:30 Saturday, officers of the Hutchinson Police Department were dispatched to the 100 block of South Elm Street in reference to a shooting and located the victim, Kenneth Thompson, 24, lying in the street with a gunshot wound.

Thompson was transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center where he succumbed died, according to police.

In court Monday, Wells asked for a bond reduction which was denied by District Judge Joe McCarville who set the $350,000 bond when police asked for the warrant.

The case against Wells now moves to a waiver-status docket on July 12.