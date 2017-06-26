Suspect with fake mustache, straw hat charged in Kansas robbery

KANSAS CITY -A Kansas City man has been charged with robbing a Kansas bank.

Steven D. Lavy, 55, Kansas City, Mo., was charged in federal court in Kansas City, Kan., with one count of bank robbery, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

A criminal complaint alleges that on June 21, Lavy robbed Bank of the West at 12080 Blue Valley Parkway in Overland Park. He placed a blue bag on the counter and showed the teller a gun.

He was wearing a polo shirt, khaki pants, a fake mustache, a hospital mask and a straw hat. When Lavy left the bank with the money, a bank employee took a picture of his license plate. When officers of the Leawood Police Department spotted the car, Lavy led them on a chase that lasted several minutes. Lavy’s car rammed a Leawood police car two times before he was taken into custody.

If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on the robbery charge.