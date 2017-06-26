The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Supreme Court reinstates Trump travel ban

by 2 Comments

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is letting the Trump administration enforce its 90-day ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries, overturning lower court orders that blocked it.

The action Monday is a victory for President Donald Trump in the biggest legal controversy of his young presidency.

Trump said last week that the ban would take effect 72 hours being cleared by courts. It includes the countries of Libya, Sudan, Somalia, Yemen, Syria, and Iran.

The justices will hear arguments in the case in the fall.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *