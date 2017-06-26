Storm brings damage early Monday evening

A thunderstorm quickly turned severe early Monday evening on the northeast edge of Saline causing wind damage and one public report of a tornado east of Salina.

“One storm spotter did call in and report a rogue tornado but we are still working with the National Weather Service,” said Hannah Stambaugh, Saline County Emergency Management director. “I am not saying there wasn’t a tornado but can’t confirm it yet. I would say the worst damage was caused by high winds.”

Stambaugh said rogue tornados are usually small and skinny.

The Saline County Emergency Management Office reported a semi flipped over on Interstate-70 near Ohio Street about 6:20 p.m. this evening. At 6:35 p.m. the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for a report of a confirmed tornado seven miles east of Salina or six miles northwest of Gypsum. The thunderstorm moved southeast out of Saline County by 7 p.m.

Tree damage was reported near the Salina Country Club and according to the Westar Energy outage map, just under 800 costumers lost power.

The same storm prompted the National Weather Service to issue a tornado warning for northeast Marion County due to radar indication of rotation.