Sharon A. Smith, 71, passed away Monday June 26th, near Abilene. She was born June 12, 1946 in La Crosse, Kansas, the daughter of Reinhold S. “Reiny” and Lorrine C. (Munsch) Herrman. Growing up in La Crosse, Sharon attended local schools. On June 8, 1968 she was married to Merlyn Andres Sr. Most all of their married life was spent in Hoisington. He preceded her in death March 3, 2015. Sharon had been employed by Essex in Hoisington until retiring in 1985. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family, sewing and going to the casinos. Sharon was a member of St. Andrews Catholic Church, the Red Hat Society and Rebecca’s.

She is survived by: two daughters, Janet (Gary) Davis of New Cambria and Janice (Shadd) Snyder of Enterprise; a son, Merlyn (Lynn) Andres Jr. of Solomon; eight grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and a sister, Donna (Terry) Burke of Hays.

The Family has chosen cremation. Funeral services will be held 10:30AM Thursday, June 29th, at the Danner Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery at Solomon. The family will receive friends beginning at 5:30 PM Wednesday at the Danner Funeral Home, concluding with a Rosary at 6:30PM., 71, passed away Monday June 26th, near Abilene. She was born June 12, 1946 in La Crosse, Kansas, the daughter of Reinhold S. “Reiny” and Lorrine C. (Munsch) Herrman. Growing up in La Crosse, Sharon attended local schools. On June 8, 1968 she was married to Merlyn Andres Sr. Most all of their married life was spent in Hoisington. He preceded her in death March 3, 2015. Sharon had been employed by Essex in Hoisington until retiring in 1985. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family, sewing and going to the casinos. Sharon was a member of St. Andrews Catholic Church, the Red Hat Society and Rebecca’s.

She is survived by: two daughters, Janet (Gary) Davis of New Cambria and Janice (Shadd) Snyder of Enterprise; a son, Merlyn (Lynn) Andres Jr. of Solomon; eight grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and a sister, Donna (Terry) Burke of Hays.

The Family has chosen cremation. Funeral services will be held 10:30AM Thursday, June 29th, at the Danner Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery at Solomon. The family will receive friends beginning at 5:30 PM Wednesday at the Danner Funeral Home, concluding with a Rosary at 6:30PM.