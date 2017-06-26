Severe storms possible Wednesday evening

There is a chance for strong to severe storms across central and eastern Kansas on Wednesday evening into Wednesday night. The main threats will be large hail and damaging winds, generally along and north of highway 50. Check later outlooks and forecasts for updates.
