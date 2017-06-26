Report: Kansas wheat harvest nearly half finished

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The winter wheat harvest has almost reached the halfway mark in Kansas.

That is the word Monday from the National Agricultural Statistics Service. The agency says the 48 percent now harvested in the state, about average for this time of year.

Harvest activity is now in full swing across Kansas.

About 87 percent of the wheat grown in southeast Kansas is now in the bin, with about 81 percent harvested in south-central Kansas and 64 percent in central Kansas.

Cutting has now started in the northwest part of the state where 2 percent of the crop has been cut.

The agency rated wheat condition as 23 percent poor to very, with 31 percent listed as fair. About 40 percent is in good and 6 percent excellent condition.