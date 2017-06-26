Police investigating Sunday morning fire

A 25-year-old Salina man was awoken early Sunday morning to the sound of smoke alarms. Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester said authorities are investigating the case as arson.

The incident occurred on the 900 block of West South around 5:15 a.m. on June 25. Malcolm Norris was asleep in his rental property when the smoke detectors began to go off. According to Capt. Forrester, the fire was started on the front porch and spread to the front door and porch roof before fire crews arrived to extinguish it.

There were no reported injuries and a damage estimate was not given.