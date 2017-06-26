Paula Jo Butterfield,50, of Lindsborg passed away Sunday, June 25, 2017 at her home surrounded by family. Paula was born July 10, 1966 in McPherson, Kansas to Larry and Pat (Lundberg) Weibert. Paula married Todd Butterfield on February 4, 1988 at McPherson, Kansas. Paula was a mother and homemaker.

Survivors include her husband, Todd Butterfield, of the home; her father Larry and mother Pat Weibert , of Lindsborg; daughters, Alexandra (Preston) Diederich of Moundridge, Kansas, Victoria (Rigo) Wolfe and their daughter on the way, Raven, of McPherson, Kansas; sons, Taylor (Kelsey) Butterfield, and their children Elaina and Everly, of Wichita, KS, Tobin (Angel) Butterfield, and their son Arlo, of Lindsborg, KS, Nate, Elias, Silas, Micah, Sawyer, Porter, and Rueben Butterfield, all of Lindsborg; sister, Pam (Doug) Winter of Wichita, Kansas; brother, Russ (Jamie) Weibert of Roxbury, Kansas; as well as, numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Paula is preceded in death by her infant daughter, Adrienne.

Visitation will be from 5p.m. to 7p.m., Tuesday, June 27, at Christians Funeral Home, Lindsborg.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 am on Wednesday, June 28 at the Evangelical Covenant Church, 102 S. Washington, Lindsborg, with Pastor Jeff Waugh and Pastor Dennis Mullins officiating. Funeral services may be watched on line by going to lindsborgcov.org and following the link provided. Private family interment will be held at Elm Springs Cemetery in Marion County.

Memorials may be made to the Paula Butterfield Memorial Fund at Farmers State Bank, Lindsborg. Memorials may be sent in care of Christians Funeral Home, 103 N. Washington, LIndsborg, KS 67456.