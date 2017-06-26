Martin “Marty” Joseph Hale Kenney,34, of Marquette died Thursday, June 22, 2017. Marty was born July 11, 1982 in Honolulu, Hawaii to James Kenney Jr. and Betsy (Metcalfe) VanGundy. Marty worked as a general laborer. He met the love of his life Dawn Armstrong on June 6th 1999, and they married on July 6th, 2013.

Survivors include his wife, Dawn Kenney and his son, Wyatt, of Gypsum; father, James Kenney Jr., of St. Louis, MO; mother, Betsy (Chuck) VanGundy, of Marquette; sisters, Shannon (Chance) Williams of Grantsville, Utah, Sheila (David) Stimatze of Syracuse, Kansas, Sandy (Dave) Weis of Salina, Ann, Jane, Colleen, and Marie Kenney, all of St. Louis, MO; brothers: Matthew (Jana) Kenney of Manhattan, Kansas, Peter and Luke Kenney of St. Louis, MO; as well as a tribe of nieces, nephews, a great nephew, cousins, and extended family members.

Marty was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents and a brother-in-law, Bryan Egan.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 1, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints, Salina, with Bishop Bob Brunner officiating.

Visitation will be Friday, June 30, 2017 from 5pm – 8pm at Christians Funeral Home, 103 N. Washington, Lindsborg.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family for Marty’s wife and son. Memorials may be sent in care of Christians Funeral Home, 103 N. Washington, Lindsborg, KS 67456