Love of the Holiday inspires Saline Co. woman to open firework stand

Tomorrow, Helm Fireworks will open for the first time. Run by friends and family in the community, Helm Fireworks has dedicated a portion of two day’s sales to local organizations.

According to Amy Helm, the family’s love of the Holiday and fireworks inspired them to open their own stand. Preparations for the stand began over five months ago. Obtaining a license and selecting a wholesaler were among the first items on their to-do list.

“We selected a wholesaler out of Seymour, Missouri. They don’t have any stands around here so our products are going to be new to the community,” Helms said. “We just wanted to bring something different.”

The tent went up last week and Amy and her family have put in several 14 hour days stocking the tent to capacity. Amy could not provide a count of the number of items in the tent because she said she plans to let the customers guess how many fireworks they believe are in the tent.

Firework stands can officially open tomorrow. For a list of purchase times and discharge regulations provided by Saline County Emergency Managment, visit http://salinapost.com/2017/06/26/firework-regulations-and-purchase-dates-for-saline-county/

Wednesday, June 28, Helm Fireworks will donate ten percent of their sales to the Ell-Saline Community Parent Teacher Association. “All you have to do is mention Ell-Saline at checkout that day for ten percent of your purchase to go to the organization,” Helm said.

Following the same format, they will donate ten percent of their sales to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina Thursday, June 29. Just mention BBBS Salina at checkout. The Helm Firework stand is located at 1547 N. Burma Rd. and will be open until July 5.