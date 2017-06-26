Karlene Rae (Rieger) Propst, 75, of Salina, passed away June 19, 2017. She was born March 9, 2017 in Clay Center, KS.

She worked as a resource clerk for K-State for 36 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Rieger and Meldarose (Denny) Rieger;

Survivors include her daughter, Julia (Dave) D’Albini of Salina; son, John Propst of Salina; brother, Mike (Sheila) Rieger of Butte, MT; nieces, Joanna Rieger and Jessica Reiger; and nephew, Jason Rieger;

Memorial services will be held at 1pm, Friday, June 30, 2017 at Roselawn Heights Memorial Chapel, 1920 E. Crawford, Salina.

In celebration of Karlene’s life, the family asks that you wear bright colors in remembrance of her love of bright and happy colors!

Memorials may be made to the Salina Animal Shelter and/or Wounded Warriors and/or Native Daughters of Kansas and/or Hospice of Salina all in care of Roselawn Mortuary, PO Box 2322, Salina, 67402.