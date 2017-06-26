UPDATE: 2 teens die over 10-hour period in Topeka; 1 suspect jailed

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a second fatal shooting over a twelve-hour period in Topeka.

Just before 12:30 a.m. Monday, police responded to near the intersection of 10th Street and SW Billard in Topeka for report of a shooting, according to a media release.

First responders found victim identified as Justin T. Mitchell, 18, with a life-threatening gunshot wound in a fast-food restaurant parking lot. He was transported to a local hospital where he died.

Just before 2:30p.m. Sunday, police responded to report of a shooting in the 700 Block of SW Taylor in Topeka, according to a media release.

Officers found a victim identified as 18-year-old Arden King suffering for a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he died.

Police arrested Luqman Keys, 18, on requested charges of Aggravated Burglary and First-Degree Murder.

Police released no additional details late Sunday.

————

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement are investigating fatal Sunday afternoon shooting and have a suspect in custody.

Just before 2:30p.m., police responded to report of a shooting in the 700 Block of SW Taylor in Topeka, according to a media release.

Officers found a victim identified as 18-year-old Arden King suffering for a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he died.

Police arrested Luqman Keys, 18, on requested charges of Aggravated Burglary and First-Degree Murder.

Police released no additional details late Sunday.