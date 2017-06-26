The Salina Post

Kansas man hospitalized after pickup vaults drive, lands in creek

REPUBLIC COUNTY – A Kansas man was injured in an accident just after 1p.m. Monday in Republic County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Ford F250 driven by Mark Duane Fleming, 53, Courtland, was eastbound on U.S. 36 three miles northeast of Courtland.

The pickup entered the south ditch, vaulted over a field entrance drive, landed, struck a power pole and came to rest in a creek.

Fleming was transported to the hospital in Belleville. He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.

