Kansas lawmakers adjourn session, await ruling on school funding

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators have adjourned their annual session and are waiting for a state Supreme Court ruling on education funding later this summer.

The House and Senate met briefly Monday to formally end the session weeks after passing an income tax increase and a plan to boost spending on public schools.

The Supreme Court plans to hear arguments from attorneys July 18 on whether the new school funding law is adequate under the state constitution. It phases in a $293 million increase in education funding over two years.

Some lawmakers believe the court will rule that the funding increase isn’t large enough and force legislators to return for a special session.

But Kansas Association of School Boards officials praised the new school finance law Monday as a good start.