Janet S. Mullen, 70, of Salina, passed away June 22, 2017. She was born Nov. 15, 1946 in Eureka Springs, Ark., to the late Roxie Mae and Joseph S. Miller. Family was the most important part of Janet’s life as a homemaker foremost, then an upholsterer, part-time housekeeping business owner, before retiring at Russell Stover Candies.

She is survived by: her husband of 53 years, James Mullen; son, Trevor Mullen (Laurie); and daughter, Crystal Richman (Howard); and five grandchildren. Janet served as a foster parent to dozens of children, most notably Linda Anderson.

Visitation is from 12-2 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at First United Methodist Church, Salina, with Funeral Service at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Gypsum Hill Cemetery.

Family suggests memorials to the Church in care of Ryan Mortuary, Salina.