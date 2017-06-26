Helen Louise Kipp, 83, of Salina, went to be with God and reunite with her sweetheart and soulmate Don, Sunday, June 25, 2017. Helen was born in Huntington Park, Calif., March 4, 1934, to Alfred and Alma Grondahl.

She married the love of her life, Donald Wayne Kipp May 19, 1951.

She was a loving and devoted wife, incredible mother and grandmother, and fun and loving auntie. Helen had a smile that would light up the room and touched so many lives throughout her years on earth. Helen was loved by so many and will be greatly missed.

Helen is survived by; her son, Donny Kipp (Caron) of Gypsum; daughter, Patti Flenthrope (Gary) of Salina; four grandsons; eight great grandchildren; three nieces; and six nephews.

She was preceded in death by: her sweetheart and husband, Don; her parents; two brothers; a sister; and a nephew.

Private memorial service will be at a later date, as cremation was chosen.

Memorials may be made to: Hospice of Salina, and sent in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. 8th, Salina, KS 67401.