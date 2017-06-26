Harriett Kaye Hadachek-Gritten

Kaye was born on April 25th, 1941 in Topeka, Kansas and passed away on Sunday, June 25th 2017 in Salina, Kansas at the age of 76 years. She is the daughter of Esther Trimble and Harry Skaggs, and step-father Ralph Trimble. She attended Topeka schools and later worked at Zercher Photo, also in Topeka. She married Bill Hadachek on January 4, 1958, until his passing in 2000 and in that union she gave birth to three children: John, Tracy, and Jody. She later married Jack Gritten on August 21st, 2003.

Kaye enjoyed crocheting and the outdoors, especially living a part of her life in Washington State with its salmon, elk, & trees. She was also a skilled painter in both oils & acrylics, specializing in Norwegian rosemaling and wall murals. More than anything, Kaye deeply loved her family & friends, and helping as many people as she could, having a heart of gold that gave to so many. Kaye was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, and an even more amazing human being.

She is survived by her husband Jack Gritten of Scandia; sister Lynn Weber of Apache Junction, Arizona; children Tracy Appleby of Scandia and Jody Hadachek of Mankato; grandchildren Matthew & Jeremy Stuart, Jessica Dahl, Shayna Evert, Kayleen Collins, Nathan Notter, Angel Hadachek, and Thoryn Hadachek, along with many wonderful great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, June 29, 2017 at the Bachelor-Surber Memorial Chapel, Belleville, Kansas, with Pastor Mike Samples, officiating.

Inurnment will be at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, rural Belleville, KS.

Friends may call to sign the register from 9 AM until 2 PM on Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to family choice.

Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS is in charge of the arrangements.