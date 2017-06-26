Firework regulations and purchase dates for Saline County

Saline County Emergency Management released some information this morning regarding the purchase and discharge of fireworks in Salina and Saline County. The regulations vary in many parts of Saline County.
“A lot of information will continue to be distributed to educate citizens on the rules, so it’s only appropriate to share the information so that we can answer questions of citizens if need be,” said Hannah Stambaugh, Saline County Emergency Management.
Saline County (Assaria & New Cambria follows the County regulations):
Dates of Sale – June 27th through July 5th from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day
Dates of Discharge – June 27th through July 5th from 8 a.m. to midnight each day
City of Salina:
Dates of Sale – June 27th through July 4th from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day
Dates of Discharge – only on July 3rd & 4th from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day *Will be strictly enforced*
Fireworks Displays:
July 4th – Sky Fire
July 3rd – Salina Country Club – for members only ** Their show this year will take place with Consumer grade fireworks only so thus they were not required to obtain a display permit since it fell well within the discharge dates/times **
City of Gypsum:
No sale in the City limits
Dates of Discharge – July 1st – July 5th from 8 a.m. to midnight
City of Smolan:
No sale in the City limits
Date of Discharge – July 3rd and July 4th from 8 a.m. to midnight
Regulations (same for both City and County):
When using approve consumer fireworks, a person shall not ignite or discharge fireworks:
a. While on public property (no parks, roadways, road shoulders, etc.);
b. While on private property without the express written consent of the property owner, including the property owner’s name, address, telephone number and signature;
c. Into, under, or from a car or vehicle, whether moving or standing still, or on a public roadway or the right-of-way adjoining a public roadway;
d. Within 100 feet of any hospital, sanitarium, infirmary, nursing home, or assisted living facility; (County regulation says 1,000 feet)
e. Within 300 feet of any consumer fireworks facility;
f. So as to throw, cast, or propel the fireworks in the direction of or into the path of any person or group of persons, whether on foot, on a bicycle, on a motorcycle, or in a vehicle;
g. So as to impact adjoining property from either direct contact from fireworks or the residue resulting from the use of fireworks.
h. Sky Lanterns are banned in the City of Salina.
To report fireworks violations, please contact the Salina Police Department at 826-7210 – do not dial 911 unless it is an emergency situation requiring immediate response by Police, Fire, or EMS.
Comments
Jerseyboy says
Fireworks are great but the county needs to set the firing time to 11 pm from 12 midnite. The county commissioners need to realize that there are many housing areas now in the county where houses are near each other and 11 pm is more appropriate. Also the sheriff department needs to be more responsive when problems arise.
I suck my wife's toes says
I will celebrate the 4th by sucking on my wife’s perfect toes!