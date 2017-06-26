Featured pets at the Salina Animal Shelter

Elsa
Breed Alaskan Husky/Mix
Age 2 years 5 days
Gender Female
Size Medium
Color White
Spayed/Neutered
Declawed No
Housetrained Unknown
Location Court Hold Room
Intake Date 6/21/2017
Adoption Price $100.00
Marble
Breed Domestic Longhair/Mix
Age 6 months 6 days
Gender Female
Size Medium
Color Black/White
Spayed/Neutered
Declawed No
Housetrained Unknown
Location Trap Room
Intake Date 6/20/2017
Adoption Price $25.00
Mary Lou
Breed Shepherd/Mix
Age 1 year 9 days
Gender Female
Size Small
Color Tan
Declawed No
Housetrained Unknown
Location Large Dog Kennel
Intake Date 6/17/2017
All of our dogs and cats are spayed and neutered, microchipped, wormed and fully vaccinated prior to being placed up for adoption.
For the most up-to-date availability of our pets, please check the Salina Animal Shelter website. Salina Post does not guarantee the availability of any pet.
All pets are spayed and neutered.
Salina Animal Shelter uses our best guesstimate for the ages of our shelter pets.
