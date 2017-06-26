Featured pets at the Salina Animal Shelter

Elsa

Breed Alaskan Husky/Mix

Age 2 years 5 days

Gender Female

Size Medium

Color White

Spayed/Neutered

Declawed No

Housetrained Unknown

Location Court Hold Room

Intake Date 6/21/2017

Adoption Price $100.00

Marble

Breed Domestic Longhair/Mix

Age 6 months 6 days

Gender Female

Size Medium

Color Black/White

Spayed/Neutered

Declawed No

Housetrained Unknown

Location Trap Room

Intake Date 6/20/2017

Adoption Price $25.00

Mary Lou

Breed Shepherd/Mix

Age 1 year 9 days

Gender Female

Size Small

Color Tan

Declawed No

Housetrained Unknown

Location Large Dog Kennel

Intake Date 6/17/2017

All of our dogs and cats are spayed and neutered, microchipped, wormed and fully vaccinated prior to being placed up for adoption.

For the most up-to-date availability of our pets, please check the Salina Animal Shelter website. Salina Post does not guarantee the availability of any pet.

All pets are spayed and neutered.

Salina Animal Shelter uses our best guesstimate for the ages of our shelter pets.