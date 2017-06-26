Hillsboro – Elton Berg, 87, died June 25, 2017 at Via Christi St. Francis Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice Unit in Wichita. He was born June 18, 1930 to Tobias and Lydia (Schmidt) Berg in Richey, Montana. He married Ella Reddig June 29, 1954 in Luster, Montana. Survivors include: sons, Steven (Sandra) Berg of Overland Park, KS, Samuel (Lisa) Berg of Nixa, Missouri, David (Jody) Berg of Yale, South Dakota; daughter, Deborah (Todd) Reynolds of Woodinville, Washington; sister, Dorothy Holzworth of Lynnwood, Washington; 14 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Celebration of Life Service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 1, 2017 at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church. Interment 10:00 a.m. Saturday at Hillsboro M.B. Church Cemetery. Family to receive guests from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday at Jost Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Memorials to the Church or Parkside Homes in care of Jost Funeral Home P.O. Box 266 Hillsboro, KS 67063. Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com