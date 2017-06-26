Carrol Amanda Vogt, 98, of Salina, passed away June 19, 2017. She was born Dec. 2, 1918, to Grover and Amanda Phillips in Cabool, Mo. Her family moved to Kansas when she was young. She graduated from Marion High School. Carrol married Ray Vogt Feb. 3, 1941. He preceded Carrol in death.

Carrol grew up with six siblings: King, Ethel, Nina, twin Carl, Grover Jr., and Gayna, all having preceded her in death. Carrol and Ray owned and operated a restaurant in Hillsboro until 1964. Carrol was an avid quilter, making numerous quilts for family and loved ones.

She is survived by her children, Ray Vogt Jr. (Caroline), Carrol Ann Jordan (widowed), and Leadell Ediger (Warren); five grandchildren, Ryan Vogt, Rick Vogt, David Ediger, Amanda Ediger and Steven Ediger; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will take place at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 1, in Haven of Rest Cemetery, east of Hillsboro. The family invites you to celebrate Carrol’s quiltmaking and crocheting talent from 5-7 p.m. July 17, prior to the Silver Needles Quilters Guild meeting at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 743 E. Magnolia Rd., Salina.

Memorials may be made to Silver Needles Quilters Guild, P.O. Box 1132, Salina, KS 67402-1132, or in care of Ryan Mortuary, Salina.