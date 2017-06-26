Bonnie Louise (Barnes) Hrabe passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2017 at Rooks County Medical Center in Plainville, Kansas at the age of 95. She was born on September 18, 1921 in Woodston, Kansas to the late William E. and Mary (Huff) Barnes. She grew up in the Woodston area graduating from Woodston High School with the Class of 1939. On September 4, 1940 she was united in marriage to Paul Joseph Hrabe at the Rooks County Court House in Stockton, Kansas by Justice of the Peace Stella Hrabe Willis, who also happened to be Paul’s aunt. Paul and Bonnie were blessed with four children, Ann, Paulette “Pat,” Ruth, and David.

Together, Paul and Bonnie settled on a farm south of Stockton. They were among the first to install wind-powered, 32 volt electricity; an experience that motivated them to actively and successfully lobby for the Rural Electric Association (R.E.A.). Raising her family on a busy farm helped her perfect her skills in the kitchen and at the sewing machine. After Paul’s sudden death in 1973, she found solace in painting, and made wonderful lifelong “Palette Pals.” Continuing her community-minded spirit, in the late 70’s she became a charter member of Rural Water District #3 and encouraged many others to join the system.

Bonnie was well known for her gentle sense of humor and love of music, often being heard to say, “That reminds me of a song!” She enjoyed classic movies at the Nova Theatre, helping in the food booth at the Rooks County Free Fair, and multiple ministries at Stockton United Methodist Church. Being part of “The Greatest Generation,” she experienced much adversity in the depression years, and gained fierce patriotism during World War II. Of course she inspired a deep respect for the American Flag in her children and grandchildren, often encouraging them, or shaming if necessary, to vote and participate in their civic duties. Because kids and animals could sense her gentle and loving spirit, she frequently hosted overnight guests (human and otherwise) on the farm, until moving to Plainville at the age of 90. A loyal cornerstone who kept her family together, even in the final stages of a short illness, she was always graciously loving and was a blessing to all of those around her.

Bonnie is survived by her daughters Ann Ochampaugh and husband James of Plainville, Paulette “Pat” Wehrli and husband Gerald of Plainville, and Ruth Blank and husband Larry of McCook, NE; son David Hrabe and wife Sandy of Scottsdale, AZ; nine grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents William and Mary Barnes, husband Paul Hrabe, and siblings Nettie Mae Houston, Bessie Barnes, Ira Barnes, and Ray Barnes.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 1, 2017 at Stockton United Methodist Church. There will be a private family burial prior to the service in Stockton City Cemetery. Visitation will be from Noon-6:00 pm on Friday at the funeral home in Plainville with family receiving friends from 4:30-6:00 pm.