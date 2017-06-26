Authorities probe bomb found in Kansas field

ALLEN, Kan. (AP) — Authorities in east-central Kansas’ Lyon County are investigating a small bomb they say was found in a field.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Department tells the Emporia Gazette that the improvised explosive device was found shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday near Allen by a person who was renting the field.

Sheriff’s officials contacted a Fort Riley bomb squad, which responded to the scene and disabled the device.

A message left with the sheriff’s department Monday was not immediately returned.