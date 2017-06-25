The Salina Post

USGS reports 2 Sunday earthquakes in Kansas

Approximate locations of Sunday earthquake -USGS image

SEDGWICK COUNTY – A pair of earthquakes shook portions of Kansas on Sunday morning.

The first, just before 8 a.m. measured a magnitude 2.5 and was centered approximately 3 miles southwest of Cheney, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The second at 10:42 a.m. measured 2.6 and was centered approximately 6 miles southwest of Cheney.

In addition to Friday afternoon’s 2.5 magnitude quake in Harper County, the USGS reported 5 Kansas earthquakes last week and 17 so far in June.

They reported 9 Kansas earthquakes in May, nearly a dozen in April, seven in March and six in February.
There are no reports of damage or injury from Sunday’s quakes.

