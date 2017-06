Three more arrests from June’s Most Wanted

Law enforcement authorities have arrested two more suspects from the June’s Most Wanted list. A third has been canceled, according to a Saline County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

Over 2,500 arrests have been made since the program started in 2000 and as a result, over 350 rewards have been paid out.

All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Courtesy Photos.

Disclaimer:

This information is not criminal history. All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Salina Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint