Ray Nash, 76, died June 24, 2017 in Salina, KS. He was born on November 24, 1940 in Kokomo, IN.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, June 30, 2017 at 10:30 AM at the United Methodist Church in Clay Center.

Visitation will be held Friday, 9:30 until service time at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to CCARE (Clay County Animal Rescue and Education Center) c/o the funeral home