Layla Jolene Becker, 28 days old, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away at 4:15 p.m., Thursday, June 8th, 2017 while in the company of family members, at Children’s Mercy Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri.

Layla was born in Wichita, Kansas on May 11, 2017, a daughter of Ashley Nicole (Morehead) Kresa and Timothy Andrew Becker

She is survived by her parents Ashley Kresa, of McPherson, Kansas and Timothy Becker, of McPherson, Kansas; her siblings, Nadia Becker, and Aden Becker both of McPherson, Kansas; maternal grandmother Jackie Koehn, of McPherson, Kansas; Maturnal grandfather Shane Morehead and his wife Lynde Methner, of Sanger, Texas; Maternal birth grandfather Jim Ballard, of Neosho, Missouri; paternal grandfather Lawrence Becker, of McPherson, Kansas; paternal grandmother Kathleen Becker, of McPherson, Kansas; maternal great-grandmother Mae Meeks, of McPherson, Kansas; maternal great-great grandfather Gilbert Meeks, of Cherokee, Oklahoma; many other relatives.

Layla was preceded in death by her great-grandfather Vernon Meeks; great-great grandmother Maxine Meeks; great-great grandparents, Leo and Betty Boswell.

Memorial service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, McPherson, Kansas, at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 24th, 2017 with Pastor Dan Cate officiating.