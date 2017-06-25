Dora Ann Lundblade Fraser was born May 30, 1921 to Guy and Alice (Richardson) Lundblade on a farm 5 miles northeast of Jamestown in the Oneonta community. She attended Salt Marsh Dist 93 grade school and graduated from Jamestown High School in 1938.

On June 8, 1941 she married Russell M. Fraser, and they moved to his grandfather’s farm, the Greg Bowling farm, 7 miles south of Rydal. They lived and farmed there until it was sold in 1949.

In 1950 they purchased a service station and mechanic shop in Norway, Kansas and moved there. She was the bookkeeper for the Fraser Garage and Co-Op Filling Station until they sold it in 1967. In 1963 Russell decided to go back to farming as well, and she became a “farmerette,” always helping when needed.

In the Norway community she was also very involved in her children’s activities. She was a 4-H leader, served on the County Red Cross board and County Extension Board, and was a member and active supporter of the E.U.B Church at Norway. The family hosted various IFYE (International Foreign Youth Exchange) students during the summers, including ones from Australia, Switzerland, Egypt and a 4-H girl from Iowa.

Russell and Dora retired and moved to Concordia in 1982. With her free time she cut, pieced and hand quilted more than 30 quilts, traveled with Russell, and at the age of 80 took up playing bridge, which she enjoyed very much and where she met many wonderful friends.

In Concordia she was a member of the First United Methodist Church, where she was active in the Morning Cluster, served on various committees, and enjoyed helping with the church newsletter. She was also a member of several bridge clubs, and she and Russell were members of the Pawnee Pale Faces Camper Club.

She is survived by daughters Janet (Jan) Schmidt; Linda Latham and husband Dave; Granddaughters, Lee Ann Kramer and husband Tom, Shanie Latham, and Jyl Brady and husband Chris; Great-grandsons Trevor Kramer and wife Ariele, and Cash Kramer; and Great-granddaughter Lila Brady; one sister, LaRue Hansen; 4 nephews; 12 nieces; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by husband Russell; parents; son-in-law Kenneth Schmidt, great-granddaughter Lexi Anne Kramer; brothers Earl, Archie and Albert Lundblade; sisters Mae Hollingsworth, Leota Nelson and Pearl Peterson.