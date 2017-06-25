Don Jon Allphin

(October 5, 1927 – June 23, 2017)

Memorial services for Don Allphin, age 89 of Beloit, will be at 10 AM Wednesday, June 28, at the Beloit First United Methodist Church. Mr. Allphin died Friday, June 23, 2017 at his home. Survivors include his wife Sharon, children, Shelley Allphin and Guy Allphin both of Perryville, AR, Sondra Hone of Salina, Stacy Perez and Shawn Heidrick, both of Beloit, one sister, Willa Spence of Hutchinson. Memorials may be given to Solomon Valley Hospice. Cremation was chosen and there will be no visitation.