Citizen input wanted for Smoky Hill River renewal project

The City of Salina , with the help of HDR, is working to refine design elements presented in the Smoky Hill River Renewal Master Plan that was adopted in 2010.

As part of this process, the City is gathering input on proposed improvements through a brief online survey that can be completed through July 7 at www.salina-ks.gov/riverrenewal.

A steering committee th at will work closely with City staff and HDR will be formed. Interested citizens may complete an application online at www.salina- ks.gov/riverrenewal

or in person at the City-County Building, 300 W. Ash St., Room 206.

Potential steering committee members must be able to commit to nine steering committee meetings and three public meetings. The City will select approximately 20 citizen s

to serve on the committee, which will reflect a wide range of community interests.

The public is invited to provide input and comments at any stage during project development. However, feedback is most useful now –before design

decisions are made.

Public meetings are scheduled to occur in June, July and September 2017. Following these meetings, the project team will advance desired concepts into preliminary designs. This process is expected to take just over one year. Following preliminary design, an additional public meeting will be held in the fall of 2018, prior to finalizing designs.