Annual Smallville ComicCon at Kansas State Fairgrounds a success

HUTCHINSON. — The 4th annual Smallville ComicCon at the State Fairgrounds Hutchinson saw good crowds throughout Saturday and Sunday.

In fact, the line to get in Saturday stretched from the main entrance of the Meadowlark Building to the information booth near the train depot on the fairgrounds.

The event brought together another unique mix of celebrities, artists, writers, vendors, and fans eager to explore and share their love and devotion to all things evolving from comic books and popular culture.

One of this year’s highlights was the Munster vehicles that Butch Patrick brought for his ComicCon appearance.

Patrick played Eddie Munster, the son of Herman Munster, in the 60’s sitcom that continues to be shown in syndication.

Representatives of similar events were on hand over the weekend, including events in both Wichita and Manhattan.