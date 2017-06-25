Adam Russell Cairns, age 31, entered into rest on, Saturday, June 24, 2017 at the Clay County Medical Center, Clay Center, Kansas. He was born on September 14, 1985 to Dean and Darice Cairns.

Adam attended Clifton-Clyde High School. Adam was an avid mechanic and welder, and enjoyed tinkering with engines and building derby cars. Adam also loved shooting both recreational and trap shooting. He was a member of S.A.L. Post 227, Clifton, Kansas. He was a great friend to all and holds a special place in the hearts of many.

He is survived by the love of his life, Kelsey Rae Longpine, parents, Dean and Darice Cairns, 3 sisters, Sarah Brown (Glenn), Carrie Herron, Julia Cairns, nephews, James and Wyatt Brown, niece Olivia Herron and nephews, Stirling Peters, Alex Herron and his fur babies Buddy and Isabelle all of Clifton.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 30, 2017 at Faith United Presbyterian Church in Clifton, KS with Pastor Roxie Baer officiating. The family selected cremation to follow the services and private family inurnment will be at a later time.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m., Thursday, June 29, 2017 with family receiving friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Chaput Mortuary, Clyde, Kansas.

Memorial Contributions may be given in memory of Adam to Clifton-Clyde Sharp Shooters c/o Chaput Mortuary, Clyde.