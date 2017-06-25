Abilene businesses getting scam calls

The Abilene Area Chamber of Commerce been notified that two local restaurants have received phone calls from individuals purporting to be Westar representatives.

The individuals have advised the restaurant owners that their account is overdue, and advise them to immediately provide payment over the telephone via a prepaid credit cards to avoid the disconnection of services. These individuals are not from Westar, and this is a scam commonly used to target business owners who cannot risk the temporary loss of electricity.

The Abilene Police Department and Westar suggest the following tips for individuals: If you receive a call from an individual claiming to be a Westar Energy employee demanding you make immediate payment via Prepaid Credit Cards or wire transfer do not immediately send money. If you believe it to be a scam contact Westar Energy directly at 1-888-383-1183. Also contact local law enforcement to file a report.