Sheriff: Kansas man hospitalized after hit by a train

CLARK COUNTY –Law enforcement authorities and railroad officials are investigating an incident that injured a Kansas man.

Just after 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Clark County 911 Dispatch received a call from Union Pacific Railroad advising that their train had struck a pedestrian on the railway on the north side of U.S. 54 East of Minneola between County Road 7 and County Road 8, according to a media release.

The injured pedestrian identified as Marcus Minor, 22, Minneola, was transported by Clark County Ems to the Minneola District Hospital for treatment.

He was later transferred due to serious injuries to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita for further treatment.