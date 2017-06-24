Ruth Guy Sheldon, died on June 16, 2017 in Pittsboro, NC after a long illness. She was born July 20, 1936 in Winfield, KS, the daughter of R.C. and Hope Guy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. George F. Sheldon, who was Chair of the Dept. of Surgery at UNC Chapel Hill from 1984-2001.

She is survived by her three daughters, Anne Sheldon Anderson (Bruce); Elizabeth (Betsy) Sheldon (Ken Terao); Dr. Julia Sheldon (Glenn Mangold), and four grandchildren: Eric and Russell Terao; and Andrei and Elena Anderson.

Born, raised and educated in Kansas, Ruth studied history at the University of Kansas where she met George. The family moved frequently as Dr. Sheldon pursued a career as an academic surgeon, and Ruth made sure each home was a warm and loving place for her husband and daughters. An intelligent and kind woman, Mom delighted in her quiet time, walking favorite dogs Megan or Greta, reading a good book or watching a movie. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 29, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Cathedral, Salina, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a public library or animal charity to honor Mom’s memory.