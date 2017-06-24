Police: Former USD 457 athletic director, teacher face criminal charges

FINNEY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating two former employees from USD 457 in Garden City on misdemeanor criminal charges.

On Friday, the Garden City Police Department reported a possible theft involving USD 457 employees, according to a media release.

Further investigation revealed that from October 1, 2014, to June 1, 2015, Martin Segovia Jr., 45, El Paso Texas, formerly the UDS 457 Athletic Director-Assistant Principal and Juan Neri, 34, a former teacher in Garden City allegedly used USD 457 equipment and supplies to create products for sale.

These products were sold to individuals and companies while leading the customers to believe that profits from the sales would benefit the school district.

Segovia and Neri allegedly completed the transactions and retained over $10,000 in sales for personal use without providing the money to the school district.

In April, Neri turned himself in to authorities and on June 15, 2017, Segovia turned himself into authorities.

The Finney County Attorney’s Office has charged them with Criminal Deprivation of Property.

Segovia is a former state champion wrestler in Kansas. He also was a champion wrestler for University of Nebraska-Kearney. He currently works for the schools district in El Paso, TX.